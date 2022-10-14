The Livermore Chapter of the National Charity League will sponsor a collection drive for Blue Star Moms at the Livermore Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Blue Star Moms is the East Bay chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America, formed during World War II to provide support services to mothers with sons and daughters on active duty with the U.S. military forces.
Blue Star Moms, Chapter 101, based in Danville, California, was formed in November 2001, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C.
Local National Charity League members will be collecting items to send service members, including men’s black or white crew socks, lip balm, chewing gum, breath mints, and individual-sized packets of nuts, trial mix, dried fruit, and other snacks. The National Charity League is a nonprofit organization that promotes mother-daughter bonds through community service.
The Farmers Market, on Second Street between J Street and L Street in downtown Livermore, is open every Sunday, except holidays.