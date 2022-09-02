Electric blues harmonica player Charlie Musslewhite will perform at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in Memphis, Tennessee in 2010, Musslewhite has been recording since the 1960s, releasing more than three dozen albums. His latest album, Mississippi Son, focuses on Musslewhite’s Delta blues heritage, playing both acoustic and electric guitar, and his storyteller vocals.
The Grammy Award winner is also considered a pivotal figure in the revival of the Chicago Blues movement in the 1960s, and reportedly was the inspiration for the Elwood Blues character played by Dan Aykroyd in the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers.”
Musslewhite’s performance at the Bankhead, 2400 First St., is scheduled for 8 p.m. For tickets, visit livermorearts.org.