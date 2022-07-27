LIVERMORE — The Cheza Nami Foundation (CNF) will host their “Moving Together” dance and drumming workshop Aug. 12-13 at Las Positas College (LPC) in Livermore.
The two-day event will culminate in a performance by the Cheza Nami ensemble, as well as guest artists and students.
LPC President Dr. Dyrell Foster said the collaboration between Cheza Nami and the college is an important one.
“I appreciate the work of their organization in providing cultural education in our community,” Foster said of CNF. “It’s in line with our values and our institute goals and priorities about equity and cultural awareness, so it’s a great opportunity to partner and would be a win-win for their organization, our college and our community.”
Cheza Nami Foundation aims to promote cultural education and diversity awareness to learning institutions, corporations and communities that focus on fostering a more congenial relationship among its members. Catherine ciiku Ndungu-Case founded the organization in 2011 after finding a lack of African resources for her children in the Bay Area. A native of Kenya, Ndungu-Case wanted to share the music, food and clothing of her homeland with her children and community.
“I had a need to find cultural resources in the Tri-Valley that just didn’t exist and places my children could engage,” she said, adding other immigrant communities have built these for themselves. “So, I thought to create something so that not only do they have the opportunity to be exposed to some of their roots, but so that I can educate the community about where I come from and bring a familiarity about African culture in my community.”
Ndungu-Case did not want to limit Cheza Nami to only her Kenyan culture, but open it to the vast array of cultures across the continent of Africa. Made up of 54 countries, Africa has unique traditions in areas even within the same country.
“There is a rich context of the multicultural groups of people that exist within Kenya alone, and I had a desire to represent some of those traditional art forms,” she said. “Cheza Nami is not just about Kenyan culture, it’s also about creating that shared space for other communities of African origin to display, promote, give voice to traditional art forms.”
“Cheza Nami” is Swahili for “come play with me,” a name meant to denote the hands-on learning Ndungu-Case uses to engage her audience. Once she had her organization up and running, she discovered a community of African immigrants who wanted to share their cultures as well.
“It’s about the fact you can learn through play, touch, feel, dance, sing the songs,” she said. “It’s a play-based approach, because we don’t want you to just sit in front of a stage and watch; we want to engage you, so you have that hands-on learning.”
The workshop at Las Positas will do exactly that. Cheza Nami has partnered with multiple artists to show Africa not as a country, but as a vast continent of offerings. Ndungu-Case said Foster’s desire to make LPC the number one destination for youth from emerging communities fit in with her mission to spread awareness of African culture.
CNF’s program “Moving Together” is funded by a grant from the California Arts Council and promotes black artists of traditional art forms. Ndungu-Case said CNF has brought the program to Santa Cruz and San Francisco with great success.
“So, I thought we would bring this to Las Positas … it’s a donation-based program for the community to come and try their hand at these art forms,” she said. “There are dance workshops, and drumming workshops, and then we have a culminating performance, curated by Cheza Nami Foundation … we have built a collage of some incredible artists that will bring their individual presentations.”
CNF is based in the Tri-Valley, but travels all over the Bay Area with its ensemble. For more information, to register for the Las Positas Workshop, or purchase tickets for the culminating performance, visit www.chezanami.org or call 925-398-3827.