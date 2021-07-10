The Cheza Nami Ensemble will perform ““Road to the Drum,” celebrating African roots through drums, song, and dance, at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 11, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
The ensemble is sponsored by the Cheza Nami Foundation, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit organization, that promotes awareness of African culture.
Cheza Nami is Swahili for "come play with me."
The performance will explore Africa’s musical legacy and culture, including Brazil, Burkina Faso, Congo, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, and Senegal.
Following the performance, the foundation will host a roundtable conversation with Salaton Ole Ntutu, a Maasai leader with the Maji Moto Cultural Camp in Kenya, who will discuss tribal culture and his efforts to encourage self-sufficiency through land acquisitions, developing a tourism-based economy, and support for educational programs.
The Culture Connect event will also include a mini-market in the lobby of the Bankhead with wares from the Maji Moto Cultural Camp and artwork and jewelry by Kenyan-born, San Francisco-based artist Wawi Amasha. There will also be South African wines, with a complementary wine tasting.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at https://livermoreperformingarts.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S1Q00000CLddQUAT.