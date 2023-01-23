The Cheza Nami Foundation will present “Moving Together,” a community engagement program of African Diaspora dance and drumming workshops, on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Dublin High School Center for Performing Arts and Education, 8151 Village Parkway.
The Cheza Nami Ensemble and the Arenas Dance Company will also present their spring “Essense Show” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Cheza Nami, which means “Come play with me” in Swahili, is a Pleasanton-based nonprofit cultural organization that also sponsors the annual Taste of Africa celebration.
The workshops are free, presented with support from the California Arts Council and the City of Dublin, and will encompasses the dance and musical heritage of Cuba, Brazil, Haiti, and several West African cultures.
Tickets for the Saturday night Cheza Nami performance begin at $25 and are available online. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yuhw9bx8.