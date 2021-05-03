Jesse Byrd, the award-winning author of “King Penguin” and other works for children, will discuss the creative steps in creating picture books during an online meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers Zoom on May 15.
The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. To register, email president@trivalleywriters.org.
The cost is $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers, and $3 for students from 14-22. Payment must be made to www.trivalleywriters.org.
Byrd’s presentation, “Creating, Publishing, and Selling Children’s Picture Books,” will cover inspiration and development, finding an agent and an illustrator, and marketing self-published and traditionally published works.