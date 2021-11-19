Towne Center Books and Livermore Arts will host a “Conversation with Author Peter Reynolds” at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Reynolds is an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator whose work includes “The Dot,” “Ish,” and “Sky Color,” about protecting and nurturing a creative spirit. He has also produced several animated short films, including "The Blue Shoe," "Living Forever,” and “The Reflection in Me.”
His most recent book, “Our Table,” is about the disappearing role of the dinner table in American life, described as a story of “multigenerational love, tradition, and family coming together with gratitude and thanks.”
His presentation at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St. in Livermore, will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per family and are available at Towne Center Books at 2375 Railroad Ave. in Livermore and 555 Main St. in Pleasanton, or online at www.townecenterbooks.com.