On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m., author Les Mahler is holding a book signing of his first book, “A Hole in his Socks.” The signing takes place at Mozart, Einstein & Me, 2156 First St., Livermore.
After 37 years as a journalist covering politics, Mahler, 69, was told his career as a journalist was over; in 2007, he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma of the right eye. Yet instead of quitting writing, Mahler put away his pen and notepad and started writing children’s stories, with the idea that each book published and sold would fund research into a cure for pediatric cancer.
“No child should suffer through cancer,” Mahler said.
By 2012 the cancer metastasized to his brain and lungs, and he was diagnosed as being at stage 4, and given just a few years to live; however Mahler is now in his 13th year and is a cancer survivor.
“Hole in his Socks” is a story about a bird and an elephant in a tug of war over the elephant’s socks; the bird needs the yarn to build a nest for her children, while the elephant adores the socks given to him by his rhinoceros friend—“a friend without end.”