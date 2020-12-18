LIV - Cantabella - Honors Choir.png

The Cantabella Children’s Chorus will present a free online holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 19. The link to the 40-minute concert will be available throughout the evening, beginning at 4 p.m., at www.cantabella.org.

The Pleasanton-based nonprofit has been conducting virtual classes via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children in the chorus recorded themselves at home

for the holiday concert, with their voices then

combined digitally for the multi-part harmony.

Cantabella is also accepting registrations for spring

2021 classes, which will continue to be taught via Zoom.