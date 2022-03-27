The Livermore Heritage Guild will sponsor Children's Day at Hagemann Ranch, from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 27.
Hagemann Ranch is a living-history site owned by the city and managed by the Livermore Heritage Guild. The ranch dates to the 1850s, when it was known as the Mendenhall Ranch.
In addition to the site’s hands-on museum, free Children’s Day activities will include a petting zoo sponsored by the Del Arroyo 4-H Club, a demonstration of how bees make honey, and ranch chores and games.
Hagemann Ranch is located at 455 Olivina Ave.