The Valley Children’s Museum, which has been closed since shelter-in-place orders were issued in March, will not reopen even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
The board of directors voted last week to shut down operations permanently effective Aug. 31.
According to a news release, the board decided it would be too difficult “to keep the same level of engagement while also protecting the health of [the museum’s] visitors, volunteers and staff,” even when it was allowed to reopen.
“While this news is disappointing, we are grateful to the City of Dublin and all the supporters of Valley Children’s Museum over the years,” said immediate past president Ed Duarte. “I also want to thank the Tri-Valley community, past and present members of the Teen Leadership Council, the many volunteers from the local chapters of the National Charity League, and our local businesses and corporate donors.”
The museum has been in operation for 21 years, starting with parent volunteers creating play-based learning activities for children in Livermore elementary schools. It expanded its activities to Tri-Valley community festivals and libraries, and eventually found a temporary home for its portable museum trailer in Dublin’s Emerald Glen Park.
The museum trailer was refurbished a year ago with a $25,000 grant from Sandia Labs.