Children’s Show Host to Help Celebrate Reading Program 

DJ Lance Rock, host of the hit Nickleodeon children’s show “Yo Gabba Gabba” from 2007 to 2015, will help the Pleasanton Public Library celebrate the end of its 2023 Summer Reading Program at the Amador Theater, 1155 Santa Rita Road, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The Los Angeles-based singer and musician, whose real name is Lance Robertson, will read from his children’s book, “The ABCs of Awesomeness,” while he encourages his audience to sing and dance.
The book, published in 2022, introduces children to the alphabet using creative letters and backgrounds to create interest.
Based on his work with Nickleodeon, Robertson also received NAACP Image Awards in 2011 and 2012.
The library’s Summer Reading Program encourages readers of all ages to track the time they spend reading to win prizes. The theme this year was “Find Your Voice.”
The program, for children 3 and older and their families, is free.
Seating will be first come, first served and the doors will open at 12:50 p.m. The program is sponsored in part by Friends of the Pleasanton Library.
