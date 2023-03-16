The Valley Concert Chorale is celebrating its 60th Anniversary as the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus with its March concerts highlighting America’s well-known contemporary choral composers.
The events take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., in Livermore; and Sunday at 4 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, in Pleasanton.
“For our special 60th-anniversary performances, I selected pieces by American composers who have written the most beautiful melodies,” said John Emory Bush, artistic director for the chorale. “These composers are well-known whose music is performed throughout the world. While sometimes we might think of ‘contemporary music’ as discordant and hard to relate to, this is just the opposite. Each composer has carefully crafted rich and soothing tunes that will capture your heart and soul. This is a program for everyone to enjoy.”
Featured composers include Norwegian-born, American composer Ola Gjeilo, young American composer Jake Runestad, Grammy Award winner Eric Whitacre, Dan Forrest and Daniel Elder. In each case, the composers have selected wonderful texts to bring their music to life.
“While born in Norway,” said Bush, “Ola Gjeilo has resided in the United States for many years. He grew up in a musically eclectic home, listening to jazz, classical, folk, and pop music. These styles and elements are reflected in his choral compositions.”
Grammy Award-winner Eric Whitacre is known for his virtual choruses, where singers from around the world video record themselves singing a Whitacre piece, submit their video which is then compiled into a massive virtual choir video and published on platforms such as YouTube. The chorale will perform one such piece, “Sing Gently,” on March 18 and 19.
A special addition to the concerts is baritone Igor Vieira, a well-known, multi-talented Bay Area-based singer who will be featured in a superb arrangement of southern California's composer, Leon Kirchner's, "I'll Be On My Way." Mr. Vieira has also performed with the Livermore Valley Opera (Die Fledermaus, 2010), as well as San Francisco Opera (Roberto Devereux, 2018). Accompanying the chorale will be a string quartet and piano, as well as acoustic guitar for one of the pieces.
Tickets are $30, and high school and college student tickets are $10 with valid student identification. Children are free. Tickets are available at valleyconcertchorale.org, at the door, or at 925-866-4003. For more information, visit valleyconcertchorale.org or call 925-866-4003.