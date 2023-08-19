The Valley Concert Chorale, an all-volunteer nonprofit group based in Livermore, is seeking new singers for its 2023-2024 season of “Music to Soothe Your Soul.”
The musical ensemble, under the direction of John Emory Bush, performs three concert sets a season, beginning with its annual holiday concerts in December.
This year’s holiday concert, “The Miracle of Christmas.” will include both traditional and contemporary selections.
In March 2024, the choir will perform Gabriel Fauré’s “Cantique de Jean Racine,” Wolfgang Mozart’s “Ave Verum Corpus,” Maurice Duruflé’s “In Paradisum,” and contemporary works by composers Ola Gjeilo and Pēteris Vasks.
May’s concert, “On the Lighter Side,” will feature songs made popular by Nat King Cole, Billy Joel, Elton John, and Walt Disney Company movies.
Auditions will be held Monday, Sept. 11, and Monday, Sept. 18, for experienced singers with sight-reading skills. To schedule a 15-minute audition, call 925-866-4003.
Singers must commit to the full season with Monday evening rehearsals.
Auditions and rehearsals will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth Street, Livermore.
More information about the Valley Concert Chorale is available at www.valleyconcertchorale.org.