Harmony Fusion Chorus, a women’s a cappella barbershop show chorus, will hold a virtual open rehearsal from 7-9 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 26, for anyone who is interested in joining the group.
“We’re looking for women who love to sing and are interested in performing, competing, and improving their vocal skills,” said Joanne Morrison, the chorus’s board president. “If you have a good ear for music, we want you.”
The Hayward-based Harmony Fusion Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is open to female singers as young as high-school age. The group has been holding virtual Zoom meetings from 7-9 p.m. every Monday during the pandemic, with physical and vocal warm-ups, practice in breakout rooms, and music education.
Because there are no travel issues, Morrison said it actually has been easier to line up music coaches and educators to “visit” from all over the world. The group has also been working on a virtual chorus video to share with family and friends for the holidays.
Typically, the all-volunteer chorus performs at events throughout the East Bay area and competes against other Sweet Adelaine choruses from Hawaii, Northern California, Southern Oregon, and Nevada.
The open house rehearsal, also from 7-9 p.m., will also offer information about barbershop-style singing, including the “tag” or close-harmony ending of a song.
For more information about the virtual open rehearsal, send email to info@harmonhyfusion.org or go to www.harmonyfusion.org.