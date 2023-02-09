Christian Youth Theater Tri-Valley (CYT) is preparing to open two productions this month to wrap up their winter class session.
Members will stage the world premiere of “Five Children and It,” a musical written by Livermore resident Rita Cheung Baird based on the children’s book of the same title by E. Nesbit, and the west coast premiere of “The Battle of Boat,” a story of children wanting to do their part in World War I.
“Two shows are a lot of work, but we are doing it because we have grown significantly,” said Artistic Director Kristin “KW” Werder. “After our spring show of ‘Shrek’ and our fall show of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ we noticed a big jump in our cast sizes. We are an educational nonprofit, and our goal is to give our students the opportunity to practice what they are learning, so we are growing big enough to do two shows in one session, and we are so excited for both.”
Werder noted “Five Children and It” has a cast of 34, while “The Battle of Boat” has 20 actors, in addition to backstage crews, costume and makeup teams, and a production team. All actors are local children between the ages of 8 and 18 who have taken classes this winter with CYT.
Founded in 2014, CYT Tri-Valley is part of a national organization committed to providing family-friendly theater content. The organization offers three 10-week class sessions each year in the spring, fall and winter, and each session culminates in students staging a show using the knowledge they gained during their classes. This is the first time the nonprofit has been large enough to stage two shows after one session.
According to Baird, her adaptation of “Five Children and It” was a labor of love – born from a partiality for the story she enjoyed with her own children, and a desire to create something special for CYT. The story is a humorous recounting of children learning to be careful what they wish for.
“When you really dig and look for things for youth theater, there’s not a lot out there, so it was really a leap of faith,” Baird said of her decision to write the musical. “I had written stories and I had written songs and some choral works, but it was a daunting task.”
Lily Yendrey is one of the actors in Baird’s musical. The 13-year-old eighth grader said she joined CYT five years ago and has enjoyed making friends and learning about the theater. She plays one of the five narrators in “Five Children and It.”
“My favorite thing about this production is I love how we have a lot of freedom with this show, and there are no expectations,” Lily said. “I love that we are making one of our director’s visions come to life because she wrote it.”
During her time with CYT, Lily said she has always participated as an actor in productions, but plans to move backstage for future shows so she can learn about other aspects of the theater.
“I really love how every show I can grow in different ways because of the characters I’m put in,” said Lily. “People should definitely see these productions because they give you something different from most children’s programs. We have a great community and it’s different from other children’s productions and any other kind of theater.”
As the group moves closer to their opening nights, Werder said she hopes the Tri-Valley will come out to support community theater and see something new on a local stage.
“‘The Battle of Boat” has only been performed in the United States once, in the mid-west,” she said. “It’s a charming story of youth in World War I who want to become part of the war effort and so they build a boat and try to get themselves to France. It’s a musical that is almost entirely sung, almost like Le Mis. It is serious but has a lot of comedy in it and will grip at the heartstrings. Rita’s show is a fantasy and whimsical and meant for the whole family and light and bright and fun. There really is something for everyone here.”
“Five Children and It” will run Feb. 23-26 and “The Battle of Boat” will run March 2-5 at The Village Theatre, 233 Front St. in Danville. For tickets, show times or more information, visit cyttrivalley.org.