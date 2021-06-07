Christian Youth Theater Tri-Valley (CYT) will present a free, outdoor production of the Tony Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at the Field at Sunset Church in Livermore from June 17-19.
With branches nationwide, CYT is an after-school program for students ages 4-18 and the largest youth theater program in the country.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” provides a backstory to J.M. Barrie’s well-known story of Peter Pan.
In the play, based on a 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Peter and two mates are sold by the schoolmaster of St. Norbert's Orphanage for Lost Boys to serve aboard a weather-beaten ship, The Neverland, captained by the greedy Captain Bill Slank.
CYT is building a 40-foot stage at the Sunset Community Church, 2200 Arroyo Road.
The play will be performed at 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 17-19. There will also be a 10:30 a.m. matinee on Friday and a 10 a.m. matinee on Saturday.
For more information, go to www.cyttrivalley.org/shows.