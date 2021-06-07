CYT 10-31-20 113

Aspiring actors Sean Flanagin, Sam Thomas, Jonathan Walsh, Abigail Baird, Kimberly Walsh, Mikaela Beeler, Annie Mackanic, Karly Conde, Sarah Harris, Andrew Thomas, Cheyenne Frey, Xenia Malakoff, Lily Yendrey and Gracie Bolin comprise Christian Youth Theater (CYT) Tri-Valley, a branch of a popular after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4 to 18. Since its founding in 1980, CYT has grown to be the largest youth theater program in the nation, with branches across the country training thousands of students a year.

Christian Youth Theater Tri-Valley (CYT) will present a free, outdoor production of the Tony Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at the Field at Sunset Church in Livermore from June 17-19.

With branches nationwide, CYT is an after-school program for students ages 4-18 and the largest youth theater program in the country.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” provides a backstory to J.M. Barrie’s well-known story of Peter Pan. 

In the play, based on a 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Peter and two mates are sold by the schoolmaster of St. Norbert's Orphanage for Lost Boys to serve aboard a weather-beaten ship, The Neverland, captained by the greedy Captain Bill Slank.

CYT is building a 40-foot stage at the Sunset Community Church, 2200 Arroyo Road. 

The play will be performed at 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 17-19. There will also be a 10:30 a.m. matinee on Friday and a 10 a.m. matinee on Saturday.

For more information, go to www.cyttrivalley.org/shows.