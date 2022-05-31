Christian Youth Theater (CYT) Tri-Valley will present “Shrek the Musical” from Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19, at the Livermore High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Maple St.
Based on the 2001 hit animated comedy about an ogre who finds his swamp overrun by fairy tale creatures and his friendship with Donkey, “Shrek the Musical” opened on Broadway for a 12-month run in 2008. Nearly 60 local CYT students from 9 to 18 will appear in the Tri-Valley chapter production.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Tickets are $16 in advance and $18 at the door.
CYT is a nationwide after-school theater arts program for students ages 4 to 18. The Tri-Valley chapter was formed in 2014.
For more information or tickets, visit bit.ly/3lArnRx.