Victorian-era splendor will be on display at Fremont’s Ardenwood Historic Farm during a “Christmas at the Patterson House” program, on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18.
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, costumed docents will lead tours of 14 rooms of the mansion decorated with Victorian-style holiday ornaments.
The schedule also calls for 20-minute Tot Tours for all ages, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will be downstairs only and wheelchair accessible. Full tours for ages six and older will be at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., with each lasting 45 minutes.
These events are drop-in tours, and no registration is necessary. Tickets will be sold at the door as space allows. Fees are $3 for adults and seniors, $2 for ages six through 17, and free for children 5 and under. There are separate fees for Ardenwood entrance. For more information, call 510-791-4196.
Programs at Ardenwood recreate life on a restored, turn-of-the-20th-century estate. The renowned area is also a working farm. Ardenwood Historic Farm is located at 34600 Ardenwood Blvd., just north of Highway 84.
For more information, call 510-544-2797.