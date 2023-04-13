Dublin is launching a program to reward shoppers who patronize participating local merchants.
The Dublin Marketplace program offers shoppers an opportunity to earn Dublin CityDollars at more than 40 businesses, including specialty retailers, restaurants, fitness and recreational facilities, and service providers.
The program is powered by ReachPlaces, an extension of the online Reach marketing platform, and is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Shoppers can redeem their Dublin CityDollars at participating businesses using the ReachPlaces Reward Mastercard within the app.
“The Dublin Marketplace benefits residents and businesses alike because the Dublin CityDollars that are earned stay right here in our community,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez.
The Dublin Marketplace was approved by the Dublin City Council and will be paid for with funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Covid-19 stimulus package approved by Congress in 2021.
Hazel Wetherford, the city’s economic development director, said the program is designed to “create a sense of loyalty and connection between the customer and the business, which can lead to increased sales and customer retention.”
Shoppers can enroll by downloading the free ReachPlaces app from the Apple App Store.
For more information, go to dublin.ca.gov/DublinMarketplace.