Winners of the City of Dublin's 2021 “Deck the Homes” Holiday Decorating Contest have been selected by the Parks and Community Services Commission and announced at its meeting, held on the Dec. 20.
Category winners will receive a yard sign to display, along with a $50 gift card to a local Dublin business. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card in addition to a yard sign. Winners will also be recognized at a January meeting of the Dublin City Council.
Below are the categories and winners:
Holiday Spirit Award (Best in Show) - 7574 Sutton Lane
Seen from Space Award (Best Use of Lights) - 7173 Kingston Place
Winter Wonderland Award (Best Lawn Display) - 6976 Lancaster Road
Holiday Classic Award (Best Holiday Theme) - 2848 East Cog Hill Terrace
Deck the Halls Award (Best Apt/Condo/Townhome) - 3670 Branding Iron Place
Gingerbread House Award (Best Neighborhood) - 7964 Gunshot Court
Photos of the winning homes and a map of all the contest entrants, as well as the winners, can be found at bit.ly/3ewdqAq.