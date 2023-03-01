Dublin will observe National Poetry Month in April by hosting its second annual Poetry Walk.
Organized by the city’s poet laureate, James Morehead, works submitted by both local and nationally known poets will be displayed in downtown storefronts.
Residents and visitors will be able to download or access a Poetry Walk Passport with a map of the participating businesses. The poetry website Viewless Wings will provide high quality posters of the poems selected for display.
Last year, 25 businesses joined in the first Dublin Poetry Walk.
Poems must be submitted to the Viewless Wings webpage at viewlesswings.submittable.com by Monday, March 20. Poems must be no more than 30 lines and fit on a single page. They also must be suitable for all ages and public display.
Selected poets may also be featured on ViewlessWings.com and the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast, hosted by Morehead.