A coalition of churches, businesses, and community organizations will provide dinner for Dublin and Pleasanton residents “needing a place to go on Thanksgiving Day,” including families, senior citizens, and members of the military, according to an announcement by the Tri-Valley Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner committee.
The traditional Thanksgiving dinner, will be held from noon to 4 p.m., at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 11555 Shannon Ave., in Dublin, and is also open to residents of San Ramon and Danville. The dinner is free, guests will be served at their table, and no reservations are required.
To volunteer or for more information, visit tvc-thanksgiving.com.