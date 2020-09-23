Coming to the Alameda County Fairgrounds, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is hitting the road with Iliza’s Comedy Tailgate Tour.
With five Netflix specials currently streaming, including her most recent, “Unveiled” and “Elder Millennial,” she is one of today’s leading comedians with a legion of fans who create and wear their own Iliza inspired swag to her shows.
Iliza has kept busy in 2020, starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the top Netflix film, “Spenser Confidential” and launching “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” on the platform. Stuck at home during the pandemic, she and her husband, Noah Galuten, launched “Don’t Panic Pantry.” They created the follow-along-at-home cooking show to help keep people entertained while staying safe at home and has been featured on the “TODAY Show” and “The Talk.” This past July, she filled in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Her current tour’s nine-city trek will bring Iliza to drive-in theaters, including at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. Socially distanced and safe in their cars, fans will catch every second of Iliza’s set in real time through their car radio. Tickets are on sale now at www.iliza.com.