Livermore’s Bankhead Theater will continue its busy March with a laugh-filled St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, now heard on “Live From Here” in his regular segment “Out in America with Tom Papa.” His broad career has ranged from film and television to radio, podcasts, and even his own stand-up specials, all which share his unique and hilarious perspective on the funny side of life.
The Bankhead Theater continues to keep COVID-19 safety protocols in place with enhanced air circulation and no touch ticketing. Until further notice, proof of vaccination will also be required for entry.
Tickets are $20 to $58, and $20 for students and military personnel.