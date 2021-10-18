The Bankhead Theater will conclude its packed October with a laughter-filled weekend at the end of this month.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour will bring out from behind the camera four of the funniest Daily Show Writers who will be sharing more of the jokes that they come up with for Comedy Central. The next day on Halloween, Oct. 31, the Bankhead film series will offer some family fun with a big screen matinee of “Young Frankenstein,” Mel Brooks’ comedic take on this classic horror story.
Both events will take place at the Bankhead Theater in Downtown Livermore. For more information, call 925-373-6800.