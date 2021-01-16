Livermore Reads Together (LRT) is a community reading program featuring the powerful graphic novel series March, co-written by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, and illustrated by Nate Powell.
The community of Livermore is invited to read all three volumes of “March” and join their neighbors by participating in programs and virtual events related to the books. Library events will include a panel conversation on racism, a virtual screening of the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a presentation by Livermore Shakespeare Festival volunteers, and a special LRT-themed poetry event featuring Livermore Poet Laureate Cynthia J. Patton and guests. Copies of all three volumes of “March” are available to check out through the Livermore Public Library’s curbside pickup service. eBook copies are also available to download.
Additional programs include a Black Lives Matter sign-making craft for youth and teens, and a discussion by artist, author, and researcher, Danièle Archambault, PhD, on the history and importance of graphic novels. Author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell will join the library via Zoom to discuss March on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.
For more details on all LRT programs and events, visit www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.