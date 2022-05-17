The best wines made from grapes grown in Alameda County went head-to-head at the recent Alameda Wine Competition, with Concannon’s smooth and well-constructed 2018 Cabernet Franc/Cabernet Sauvignon blend besting a brilliant field of 25 Gold medal winning reds. Competitors included a Tempranillo, a Nebbiolo, three Barbera’s, two Merlots, two Syrahs, three Cab Francs, four Cabernet Sauvignons, six blends, a Petit Verdot and two Petite Sirahs.
Taking Best White was Brent Amos of Las Positas for his masterfully juicy 2021 Verdelho, while consulting winemaker, Meredith Sarboraria of Rodrigue Molyneaux took Best of Show Dessert for the 2017 Envie Malbec. Wood Family’s 2021 Pink Pearl took Best Rosé.
With seven Golds out of 13 wines entered, Rodrigue Molyneaux walked away with the winningest percentage of Golds: congratulations to Meredith Sarboraria! Brent Amos of Las Positas scored 10 Golds out of 21 for a 48 percent Gold strike, another impressive result. He had 3 wines in the White Sweepstakes (2 Albarino’s and the winning Verdelho) and 7 in the Red Sweepstakes: Tempranillo, 2 Barbera’s, Merlot, LVVC blend, Cabernet Franc and Syrah. Meredith had one wine in the White sweeps, a Pinot Grigio, and five reds, including a Barbera, Nebbiolo, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc and Il Segreto. Those two are incredibly competitive, going back to their days at Fenestra, and we, as the wine consuming public are the winners.
“We had a great year,” said Wine Competition Coordinator, Patty Cuellar. “We had 147 entries for the Alameda County Wine Competition and 138 entries for Zin Challenge and Sauvignon Summit.”
Entries for the Zin Challenge and Sauvignon Summit came from all over, including Amador, Paso Robles and Oregon.
Winning the Zin Challenge was the 2019 Wine Without Borders Zinfandel from Almost Famous Wine Company. Carol Shelton’s 2021 Black Magic Late Harvest Zin took Best Dessert. Topping the Sauvignon Summit was the 2021 Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc.