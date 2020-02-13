Concert pianist Daniel Glover will perform “Concertos Without Orchestra,” a collection of piano solo transcriptions from five well-known concertos from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic and early 20th Century periods on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., in Livermore. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Glover, who has been the Valley Concert Chorale’s accompanist since 1998, will share the history and analysis of each piece he performs.
“The transcribers of the concertos are as well-known as the original composers,” Glover said, “but what is surprising to the listener is the transcribers’ uncanny ability to synthesize the parts of a full symphony orchestra, as well as the solo piano (or two violins), into one unified whole.”
The program will begin with an unusual “double” transcription of Vivaldi’s Concerto in A Minor for Two Violins, a work Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for organ. Glover said Russian pianist Samuil Feinberg then transcribed a piano solo version in the 1920s, based on both versions.
The program also features Russian composer Balakirev, who transcribed the expressive and elegant “Romance” from Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor; and Charles Valentin Alkan’s solo version of the first movement from Beethoven’s Third Concerto. The concert concludes with Ravel’s “Adagio” from his G Major Concerto and the complete Concerto No. 2 in G Minor of Saint-Saëns in a transcription by Georges Bizet, the composer of the opera Carmen.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.valleyconcertchorale.org or by calling (925) 866-4003. Proceeds will benefit the Valley Concert Chorale, all-volunteer, non-profit chorale, which is sponsoring the performance.