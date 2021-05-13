The second in the Bankhead Theater’s planned series of outdoor “Courtyard Concerts” will be held on Friday, May 14, and will feature local singer/songwriter Lauryn Marie Hedges.
A native of Pleasanton, Hedges took the top award at the Bankhead’s virtual StarsDay open mic competition last summer, before heading to Nashville, Tennessee, to study songwriting at Belmont University.
In 2020, her song “Party” was featured in American Songwriter as one of the top 13 songs out of 17,000 entries for the magazine’s 35th Anniversary Song Contest. Streaming of her first single, “The Romantic,” has now passed the 1 million mark on Spotify.
She plans to release her second EP this summer.
Jon Lehre, a graphic designer from Sonoma County who says his ongoing mid-life crisis inspired him to become a stand-up comedian and storyteller, will open the evening.
The concert, in the courtyard of the Bankhead Theater at 2400 First St. in Livermore, begins at 5:30 p.m.
The cost is $20, and seating will be limited to 44 at socially distanced tables. Facemasks will be required with concessions served individually.
Tickets are available at www.LivermoreArts.org, boxoffice@lvpac.org, or by calling 925-373-6800.