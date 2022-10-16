The Pleasanton Community Concert Band will premiere “Pleasanton Portraits,” a musical journey through Pleasanton’s early history, at the Firehouse Arts Theater, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The concertis free and will celebrate the 45thanniversary of the band and the 125thanniversary of the City of Pleasanton’s incorporation. The program will include projected images of historical photos and is being produced in collaboration with the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council and the Pleasanton’s Museum on Main, which will also have exhibits on display in the lobby of the theater at 4400 Railroad Ave.
The concert will present five musical “snapshots” of the city’s early history, composed by California State University music professor Gary P. Gilroy.
The first, “Pelnen Tribe (Ohlone Peoples),”pays homage to the indigenous people of the area with a pentatonic melody accompanied by sounds of beads and open land.“Coming of the Railroad” incorporates contemporary percussion effects to invokethe sounds of railroad cars as they slowly set into motion.
Next, “Lonely Valley” looksback to a quieter time before Pleasanton’s population began to grow, while “Enjoying the Hops” celebrates the crops what were grown locally in the late 1800s, with a melody suggesting flowing beer and people dancing into the wee hours of the night.
Finally, “Pleasanton Goes to the Movies” recognizesthe early 1900s when many silent movies were shot in and around Pleasanton with such stars as Rudolph Valentino, Mary Pickford, and Abbott and Costello. In addition to Pleasanton Portraits, the band will perform other California-themed musical selections in its “Salute to the Golden State.”
The commissioning of “Pleasanton Portraits”was subsidized by a grant from the Pleasanton Civic Arts Commission.