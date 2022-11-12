Del Valle Fine Arts presents a trio of the Bay Area’s finest musicians on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater, in an all-Beethoven Concert.
German-born pianist Markus Pawlik was grand prize winner of the Eurovision Young Musician of the Year and performs in Europe, Asia, and North America. Since moving to the Bay Area in 2013, he has become a leading local performer and music teacher. Cordula Merks is the concertmaster of the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, Professor of Violin at San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and has been guest concertmaster for the Houston Symphony, American Ballet Theater at the Met, Dresden Philharmonic, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, and Portuguese National Opera. Peter Wyrick, who performed for DVFA several times, is Associate Principal Cello of the San Francisco Symphony since 1999, and has been principal cello of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra and associate principal cello of the New York City Opera Orchestra.
The program includes the Violin Sonata No. 5 in F-major op. 24 “Spring Sonata”, the Cello Sonata No. 3 in A-major op 69, and the Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat major op. 97 “Archduke Trio”.
Tickets start at $35. Youth tickets are free when obtained at the box office, 925-372-6800 or go to the Bankhead Theater website LivermoreArts.org for on-line purchases.