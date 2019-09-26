The Harrington Gallery inside Pleasanton's Firehouse Arts Center will host "Convergences: Science, Technology, and Art," from Sept. 28 through Oct. 26.
The exhibit opens with an Artists' Reception on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to explore the works, meet and chat with the artists, and enjoy light refreshments. A donation of $5 is suggested.
Gallery curator Alena Sauzade described the theme: "Unique artistic visions of the planet, space, and human biology come together in Convergences; an innovative exhibit focused on artists who practice at the intersections of science, technology, and art." She noted that the works range from abstracted graphite drawings of the earth from above to sculpted biological macro structures, and that they all in some way examine fundamental questions about human life, the fragility of the earth, and the possibilities of life beyond our planet.
Using a wide variety of media — including painting, multimedia, photography and drawing — the artists are Kimberely D'Adamo Green, Scott Kildall, Ray Koh, Christy Kovacs, Hannah Perrine Mode, Sarah Ratchye and Christine Weir.
YOUNG @ ART: "Art+Science!" is a special class connected to the exhibit for young people ages 5-11. The class takes place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Participants will have a guided exploration of the exhibit, then learn to use art techniques to explore the natural world. Register at www.pleasantonfun.com, code 16078. The fees are $18 for Pleasanton residents, and $21 for non-residents.