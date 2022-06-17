The Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton opens this weekend with free admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
R&B singer and songwriter Ginuwine will headline the Big O Tires concert in the Lucky Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on opening night. The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through July 10, except for Monday, July 4, when the fairgrounds will close at 8 p.m.
Opening weekend continues Saturday, June 18, with the only West Coast regional qualifier for the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The competition gets underway at 3:30 p.m. The three top male and female finishers at the Alameda County Fair will be invited to compete at Coney Island in New York on July 4.
Brew Fest is also on tap from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, with more than 15 breweries. The rock band Neon Trees is set to perform in the amphitheater at 8 p.m.
The Sun’s Out Fun’s Out Run is also scheduled for Saturday, before the fairgrounds officially opens for the day. The fun run will consist of a mile around the historic fairground racetrack, plus a course laid out through the fairgrounds. The fun run will also include the “Pleasanton Mile,” which is once around the racetrack. Proceeds will benefit Sunflower Hill, a local nonprofit that develops affordable housing communities and offers support programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, dads will be admitted free until 3 p.m. The fair will also celebrate Pride Month on Sunday with its “Out at the Fair” festival. L.A. Vation, a U2 tribute band, will perform at the amphitheater.
The fair will also offer a family movie on the concert lawn, beginning at 6 p.m. every day, along with a drone light show at the Stella Artois Grandstand, and the midway carnival rides. For foodies, the fair will offer an array of new items, including Hot Cheeto Pizza, lobster nachos, and bubble waffles, along with the traditional fare like corn dogs, cotton candy, and kettle corn.
General admission is $18, with a $3 discount for children from 6 to 12 and adults 62 and older. Children under 6 are free. For more information and a full schedule, visit alamedacountyfair.com.