PLEASANTON —More than 130 cats converged on the Alameda County Fairgrounds last weekend for the Cat Extravaganza and Rescue Awareness Event, and some 5,000 people came to check them out.
Loving Cats Worldwide, which is dedicated to educating people, providing entertainment, and helping cats, put on the event and will return in April for another similar event.
When it comes to allowing the cats to strut their stuff on the catwalk, founder Steven Meserve said that cats must be comfortable and not pushed to do anything he or she doesn’t want to do.
The Pleasanton show featured cats and kittens of all different breeds, ages, personalities and sizes, even a rescued cat with an amputated back leg.
Judges who came from the U.S., the U.K., Colombia, Portugal, and other countries, gave high marks to cats and kittens who were clean with clipped nails, healthy, structurally sound, had well-kept teeth, and were vaccinated, and presented well.
Meserve said personality also plays a role in the judging procedure, if all other aspects are equal.
“A good judge will look like they are playing with the cat,” he noted.
Meserve said that it takes a certain type of cat personality to be willing to be in a show, but you never know how your cat will react until you try it.
In addition to the cats showing off on the catwalk, there were a wide variety of vendors at the event, including representatives talking about the history of various cat breeds. Many vendors donate their proceeds to help cat organizations.