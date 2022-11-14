The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery in Livermore will host a reception from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in conjunction with a current exhibit on modern expressionism.
The reception, which is free and open to the public, will include refreshments and a modern dance exhibition by the Livermore School of Dance. The gallery is in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St. The exhibit, “Shape, Form, and Color: Modern Expressionism,” runs through Dec. 4.
Expressionism began in the early 20th century as artists such as Edvard Munch, Vincent van Gogh, and Henri Matisse began to portray the world from a subjective, rather than objective perspective, using intense colors and often distorting their subjects for emotional effect.