Life in 1950s Pleasanton looked a little different than it does today.
For starters, 70 years ago, there were 75,000 fewer people living in town, and only one high school.
A new book, “Cruising Down Memory Lane,” seeks to capture a snapshot of Pleasanton’s past through the compilation of stories, memories and reminiscences from residents that lived and worked there in the years following World War II.
“Growing up in the 50s was much like the movie ‘American Graffiti’ or the show ‘Happy Days,’” said Gayle Cairo Lund, whose father was elected mayor of Pleasanton in 1956. “We spent a lot of time cruising Main Street from the high school to the Veterans Hall. It’s just what everybody did.”
Compiled by Donna Camp McMillion and ghost written by Lauren de Vore and Dan Sapone, “Cruising Down Memory Lane” encapsulates everyday life in 1950s downtown Pleasanton. Many of the stories mention popular spots like Fisher’s Drive-In, Amador High School and the Cheese Factory, along with local figures like Dr. Shanks – the only doctor in town – and Rich Guasco – a drag racing legend.
“It’s just a wonderful story,” McMillion said. “It’s all about the families here and many of them were cousins and I just wanted to do this for the town. I captured all these stories, and the writers were wonderful.”
McMillion would meet with her subjects and record them as they reminisced about their earlier lives. Then de Vore and Sapone would get to work, capturing the speaker’s style as they wrote down their words. Each story was then ‘blessed’ by its owner and McMillion said the result was a perfect blend of conversation and style.
“This was a big job, especially when you are ghostwriting,” McMillion said. “Because people are sensitive. One man, Neil Sweeney, he was an assistant superintendent, and I gave him his story and some of the words were conversational, and he looked at it and said, ‘shouldn’t there be semicolons?’ and we said, ‘oh no, it’s all dashes, because you are speaking to the people reading the story.’”
All proceeds from the sale of “Cruising Down Memory Lane” will go to the Amador Valley High School journalism program. Amador High figured in many of the stories, from pranks pulled on teachers to the scholarship fundraising show put on by faculty members and enjoyed by the whole town. McMillion said the journalism department contributed photos to the book, and is nationally recognized for its program, so she wanted to support students there.
McMillion said when she began the project, she first thought about jobs and who was working them. From business owners to the former police chief to field laborers, she worked to include everyone.
Rick Rivers, 75, said he reminisced about Vietnam, the class of ’65, and losing in football to Livermore High School. His family moved to Pleasanton from Oakland when Rivers was in fifth grade, and he lived there until he joined the Marine Corps in 1966.
“Pleasanton was a wonderful place to grow up,” Rivers said. “Amador, the original facility, was built in 1929 and they had a large auditorium, and the entire student body could always sit on the floor and fit there. When we came in as freshman, we had to sit up in the mezzanine and that was the first time everyone didn’t fit on the floor, because it was a small town.”
Tony Fisher’s parents owned Fisher’s Drive-in, the local burger spot, and he remembers working hard in the summer, all the kids coming in for burgers and ice cream, as well as a few interesting characters.
“We had a stripper show up,” Fisher, 84, said. “Her name was Tempest Storm and she was famous in the Bay Area and she would come in and sit at the counter and she’d have two body guards with her. They’d sit on the stools and swivel around and face the window. I don’t know what they thought was going to happen in sleepy old Pleasanton.”
Most people also remembered joining clubs like 4H and Rainbow Girls, to stay busy. Tom Fields’ parents owned a moving and storage business that brought the family to town in 1953. Fields, 83, said if you didn’t belong to a club, you just sat at home.
“One of the things I was involved in was a car club,” he said. “Car clubs sometimes have a bad name, but Pleasanton had a good car club, and we called ourselves the Pleasanton Halos and we would meet once a week and work on our cars and we would do projects … Someone would refer to the name of a senior who couldn’t do his yard anymore and we would get six, eight or ten of us and we’d go clean up his yard. We weren’t a car club to be hoodlums, we did it to do good things and to polish our cars.”
Fields said it felt great to know his memories and those of his peers are being preserved for posterity. He said it can be difficult to watch many of his memories being wiped away by the “cancel culture” and he’s glad the activities of his parents and friends will be written down.
“When we were in high school, our parents were active in civic organizations, and looked out for us,” he said. “Life was so friendly in the 50s. From not locking your backdoors to everyone helping everyone, it was just a different world.”
Presales for the book have begun. To purchase or for more information, call Towne Center Books at 925-846-8826 or visit townecenterbooks.com.