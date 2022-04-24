Country music legend Crystal Gayle will appear at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, May 7, the kickoff to a Mother’s Day weekend that also includes the all-female Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and the Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix circus-style dog show.
Perhaps best known for “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” the 71-year-old, Grammy Award-winning Gayle has had more than 20 No. 1 hits during a career that has spanned more than half a century.
Considered by Rolling Stone to be one of the 100 greatest country artists of all time, Gayle was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.
Tickets for her Friday performance at 8 p.m. range from $20 to $98.
The following day, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will take the stage at 2 p.m.
Formed in 1994, the Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles has led the way for female mariachi musicians.
In 2018, the group was selected by Smithsonian Folkways for its Traditions Series of Latino albums, produced with support from the Smithsonian Latino Center.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $20 to $68.
Finally, on Sunday, the Bankhead will host the comedy of Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix.
Peers, a graduate of the now-defunct Ringling Brothers Clown College, will play the straight man to the trickery and charm of more than a dozen dogs in a family-friendly show.
Peers and his canine pals, mostly rescued from animal shelters, have appeared on television and at circuses and amusement parks across the country, and were the Animal Planet Pet Star winner in 2013.
Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are $20 to $38.
Tickets for all three weekend shows are available online at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St., Livermore.