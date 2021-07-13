After introducing the first Livermore Valley-designated Carménère wine last year, Cuda Ridge Wines is set to release its second vintage this month.
Carménère grapes, from the French word for crimson, originated in Bordeaux, France, but are now grown primarily in Chile. The grapes are known for producing wines with red fruit flavors, along with an unmistakable note of pepper.
The family-owned Cuda Ridge Winery in Livermore launched its Carménère project in 2014, with the 2018 vintage – the first to be released – receiving 92 points out of 100 from Wine Enthusiast magazine.
The winery will release its 2019 vintage Carménère, which received a Gold Medal in the 2021 Orange County Wine Competition, the weekend of July 17-18, with public taste testing and sales from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Reservations for both Saturday and Sunday can be made at www.CudaRidgeWines.com. The tasting flight, including cheese pairings and other Bordeaux-style wines, is $20, which can be applied to the purchase of two or more bottles. Food trucks from Que Squared BBQ and RYE Culinary will also be at the winery for food purchases.