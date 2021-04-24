Cuda Ridge Wines will display works by Livermore real estate agent and budding artist Lynne Ancien in its tasting room and gallery through July 21.
Entitled “ReInvention,” this is the first exhibit of Ancien’s artwork in Livermore, and according to the winery, includes “diverse subjects from cool-toned abstracts to impressionist-inspired landscapes and numerous courageous and empowering works showcasing the feminine spirit.”
Many of the pieces “reflect the unique trials we all have experienced during this historic past year, yet they always project a mood of optimism, growth, even rebirth.”
The artwork will be on display at the winery, 2400 Arroyo Road in Livermore, from noon to 4:30 p.m., on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There will be an artist’s reception on April 25.
Although reservations are required for tasting the wines, the art exhibit is open for viewing with reservations.