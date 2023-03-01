Building on Livermore’s 3 Steves Winery, which brought attention to Carmenere with the Chilean project, Cuda Ridge Wines is now making a move by growing and producing their own Carmenere wines.
One of the lesser-known grapes of the noble Bordeaux family, it is the progeny of Cabernet Franc and Trousseau, which explains its inherent green savory edge.
The phylloxera epidemic of 1867 wiped out the once-widespread planting of Carménère in Bordeaux’s Médoc region. However, before the epidemic, Carménère and Merlot had made their way to Chile, where the plague never reached. In the Maipo Valley, where Carménère thrived, it was often mistaken for Merlot. Today, more than 90% of the world’s Carménère vineyards are located in Chile, with small plantings in France, Italy, New Zealand, and now in Livermore.
Cuda Ridge Wine is the first and only winery to release a Livermore Valley grown and produced Carménère. The project began over eight years ago when Larry Dino, owner/winemaker of Cuda Ridge Winery, worked with a friend to plant an experimental Carménère vineyard on the west side of Livermore Valley.
“Back in 2013-2014, I had discussions with a high school friend, Stan DeMarta, who owned property in Pleasanton, near the Callippe Golf Course, in the western portion of the Livermore Valley AVA,” said Dino. “He was taking viticulture classes at Las Positas Community College and wanted to plant an experimental vineyard. We came up with the idea of planting Carménère!”
The first vintage from the 369 vines planted there was harvested in 2018. Tom Insel now owns the property.
Dino also began talking with friends Mark Rowell and Jessica Roche, who live on Mines Road. Little Dog Vineyard became the second in Livermore to install a block of the variety. They planted 250 vines in 2017 and just put in an additional 100 vines, which will come online in three years. The first harvest from Little Dog was 2020, giving Cuda Ridge two vineyard designate Carménères.
Insel and Little Dog vineyards offer distinct growing environments. Insel’s cooler, westerly location results in a natural acidity that characterizes its grapes. Conversely, Little Dog’s warmer location yields more generous fruit with a higher pH and fuller mouthfeel.
Both wines from the 2020 vintage have garnered critical acclaim. The 2020 Insel Vineyard was awarded Gold at this year’s San Francisco Chronicle, while the 2020 Little Dog received an impressive 92-point rating from Wine Enthusiast.
Dino is pleased with the results, saying, “I am really liking the Carménères. They both have their own nuances but there is a common thread that runs through them. I like the earthiness, spice and herbaceousness in the wines.”
As for food compatibility, Dino says, “We have paired the Carménère with Mu Shu Pork and Kim Chi, as well as with turkey and herbed stuffing. We noticed the flavors of the wine really flourish with mushrooms and herbs, especially basil and cilantro.”
The 2020 Insel Family Vineyard Carménère boasts a delightful bouquet of red fruits, such as pomegranate and red plum, mingled with hints of smoky earth and BBQ sauce. On the palate, zesty flavors of clove, dark chocolate, blueberry pop tarts, and a touch of basil are accompanied by pleasing tannins and a silky texture, all balanced by a good acid level. The wine concludes with a long, juicy finish, featuring a subtle hint of sweetness.
In contrast, the 2020 Little Dog Vineyard Carménère offers an intense herbal nose, characterized by notes of pine, tarragon, milk chocolate, and cinnamon. With considerably more tannins, this wine boasts a palate brimming with baking spices, dark blackberry, licorice, and a touch of green pepper.
Both wines pair exceptionally well with sautéed eggplant, red and yellow peppers, zucchini squash, and spring onions infused with fresh oregano and basil olive oil. These wines complement peppers and chiles splendidly and are a natural pairing with lamb and mint. They are a perfect choice for Easter or Passover dinner, particularly if lamb is on the menu.