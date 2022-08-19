Dublin’s Derrek Brown was recently recognized for his work as a culinary instructor by the Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education (CAFÉ) and the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC).
Honored for his achievements at Life Learning Academy (LLA), a charter school on Treasure Island, Brown’s passion is teaching students how to nourish themselves safely in the kitchen and become confident young adults.
“My time at Life Learning Academy has been awesome,” Brown said. “It’s a great place to work, they really put an emphasis on development and teaching kids how to live their lives and be a positive member of society.”
Brown and the rest of the LLA staff are making an impact on their students, many of whom have slipped through the cracks of society. Students often come to LLA with truancy issues or from the juvenile system, and Brown said he aims to help push them in a different life direction.
LLA Communications and Development Coordinator Monica-Raven Hinojosa said Brown’s educational commitment shines through his work, where 82% of his students are socioeconomically disadvantaged, and more than one third are unstably housed.
“As an educator, he has a close relationship with the kids and they look up to him and see him as a mentor and a teacher,” Honojosa said. “He’s immensely dedicated.”
Brown grew up in Fremont and attended Le Cordon Bleu California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, graduating in 2003. After gaining some experience at a restaurant in Yosemite for a few years, he worked for a catering company in the Bay Area before transitioning to youth development: As part of his work at the catering company, Brown cooked for the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula’s annual fundraising gala, and that organization asked him to develop a culinary program.
“It’s been awesome,” Brown said of his time at LLA. “It’s like a dream job of mine. For me, growing up being a person of color, I didn’t have any role models to look up to scholastically. I sat in the back and was quiet and wasn’t motivated to work. I want to be the example for those kids of color who don’t have someone who looks like them in the education field.”
Brown earned his teaching credential last year and is looking forward to his continued work with youth. His place at LLA gives him the perfect platform to pass on his love of cooking and help students. When he isn’t at work, Brown enjoys spending time with his growing family.
LLA allows students to earn a high school diploma while acquiring job skills and social-emotional skills. Hinojosa said the school’s small population has been underserved by every institution they have contacted.
IPC represents growers, shippers and processors of Idaho potatoes. The commission’s programs concentrate on providing training and educational materials, tips, and recipes to consumers, retailers and foodservice operators. CAFÉ’s mission is to link culinary educators with the foodservice industry. The organization provides up-to-date resources to foodservice educators who are training students for vibrant, fulfilling careers in the ever-evolving hospitality industry.
