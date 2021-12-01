LIVERMORE — Art Builds Community (ABC), a cultural arts consultant company based in San Jose, is calling for the public to participate in planning for the future of art in the city.
During a Nov. 17 Rotary Club of Livermore meeting, Adam Van de Water, the city’s director of innovation and economic development, introduced Barbara Goldstein and Quynh-Mai Nguyen of ABC, noting their company was a women-led, public art planning and consulting firm. The Livermore-based company brings critical thinking and artists’ perspectives to the creative design of cities, buildings and infrastructure.
“We couldn’t be happier to introduce one of the leaders in this field, and a team that brings many decades of experience throughout the state of California,” Van de Water said.
Goldstein and her team are currently in phase three of four planned phases of collecting information and compiling a comprehensive cultural arts plan for the City of Livermore. The firm was initially hired by the city council in March and hit the ground running, gathering input from residents to update the city’s cultural arts plan.
The city’s last arts plan, Arts Alive!, was adopted in 2007. This new collaboration with ABC is intended to create a plan to get Livermore through its next decade of cultural arts needs.
“We are looking at the need for facilities,” Goldstein said. “We know there is a great need for space, partnership and funding opportunities, where art can happen, and making sure whatever program we propose is inclusive and diverse.”
Nyuyen agreed, noting a big portion of the team’s research is community outreach.
“We are creating different opportunities for those who live, work, play and visit Livermore to invite their feedback that is outside of the typical town hall format,” she said. “Opportunities that are fun and engaging to help inspire new ideas and participation.”
ABC’s goal in research is to meet people where they are, making the process accessible to everyone. The group is especially focusing on hard-to-reach communities like youth and seniors. They have hosted six pop-ups this fall, with three more planned.
“We find that meeting people where they are at encourages feedback from diverse audiences,” said Nguyen. “We meet people on a personal and intimate level where they feel open to share their personal stories and experiences with us, and we are able to gather feedback from people who don’t even realize they are giving feedback, or don’t realize they have a contribution to the arts.”
In addition to pop-ups, ABC is hosting focus groups and meetings, such as their presentation to the Livermore Rotary. They have branded their campaign so residents can easily identify and share it across social media platforms.
Goldstein noted her team is also benchmarking Livermore and its existing cultural and arts offerings.
“We are actually looking at facilities that are in cities that are similar to Livermore, such as Walnut Creek for example, and we will be making recommendations about the types of improvements that are needed and what new is needed in terms of other facilities and partnerships,” she said.
ABC has created an interactive community map where current and potential public arts spaces can be identified at www.bit.ly/indy_artmap. The organization further plans to hold another meeting this week on Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_ArtMeetings.
“What Livermore has accomplished in the way of arts is remarkable, given the fact that so much has been a result of community support," Goldstein said during an interview with The Independent. “It's a really great time for the city and the region to understand how the arts offer a way to bring people together.