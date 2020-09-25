“Everyone has a story to tell,” says Beth Trutner, incoming president of the Livermore Cultural Arts Council, and member organizations are doing what they can to continue telling those stories during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the annual Art Walk in October will adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Livermore Valley Opera has developed a YouTube subscription channel, the Livermore Shakespeare Festival is commissioning a new play, the Bankhead Theater is filming concerts at Retzlaff Vineyards for online viewing, and the Cantabella Children’s Chorus will be holding online classes.
“These stories are the essence of the cultural arts,” Trutner said. “They connect us and open our minds to wide-ranging possibilities.
Trutner added, “We face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, social unrest, and wildfires. Telling our stories through paintings, drawings, dance, theater, music, speakers, and heritage celebrations is essential to our well-being.”
LCAC’s 29 member organizations recently identified specific goals for the next 12 months, including inclusivity and accessibility, advocacy with public agencies, the need for affordable storage, and a joint calendar to avoid scheduling conflicts.
Trutner said these goals will be explored in depth on the group’s website, LCAC.org. A different member organization will also be featured each month, with “Our Town” by the Livermore Amador Symphony available online for September.