Pleasanton’s Museum on Main will host an online discussion about the traveling exhibit, “Stitching California,” with curators Karen Holmes and Katie Pasquini Masopust at 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, on the museum’s YouTube channel.
Holmes and Pasquini Masopust created the exhibit, “Stitching California: fiber artists interpret the state's people, life, and land,” for Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah, California.
Holmes will discuss how various pieces were selected for the exhibit, while Pasquini Masopust, who also as a piece in the exhibit, will discuss the techniques and innovations seen in more than 40 works of fiber art.
The audience will be able to interact with the speakers through email and YouTube chat features.
“The ‘Stitching California’ exhibit is both stunning and thought provoking,” said Museum on Main education director Sarah Schaefer. “Not only will our audience learn more about the incredible art on display, but they will also get a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating an art exhibition.”
The exhibit will be on display at the museum, 603 Main St., through Aug. 14.