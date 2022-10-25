The Tri-Valley Chapter of Christian Youth Theater will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Livermore High School in November.
Nearly 60 students between 8 and 18 will appear in the Tri-Valley CYT production of the Broadway classic, based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. Matinee performances are also scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13.
Christian Youth Theater is an after-school program in theater arts for youths from 4 to 18. Since its founding in 1980, it has become the largest youth theater program in the nation.
Tickets for “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” are $16 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at cyttrivalley.org.