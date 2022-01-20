The Dance Jazz Company from the Livermore School of Dance will present “Under the Big Top,” a revue that combines elements of jazz, tap, hip hop, and modern dance with contemporary lyrical and musical theater, at the Livermore High School Performing Arts Theater, 600 Maple St., on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23.
The show is designed for family entertainment and will take the audience on a whimsical trip to the circus through music and dance. There will also be a guest appearance by the school's premier ballet company.
This will be the first performance for the Livermore School of Dance in front of a live audience since February 2020.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at livermoredance.com.