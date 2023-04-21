Valley Dance Theatre (VDT) will perform movements from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” and Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals, ”featuring a menagerie of dancing creatures from ninja turtles to lions, elephants, and kangaroos, for its Spring Rep program at the Bankhead Theater in May.
‘We believe this colorful celebration will delight both the young and young-at-heart and we look forward to treating our audiences to fairytale magic and a marvelous ‘Carnival of Animals’,” said VDT founder and artistic director Betsy Hausburg.
Hausburg said the performances are “among the most elaborately costumed ballets in our repertoire.”
The Livermore-based ballet company will present its Spring Rep program at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, andat 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students 18 years and younger. Tickets are available online at www.lvpac.org, by phone at 925-373-6800, or at the theater box office, 2400 First St., Livermore.