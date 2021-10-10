Actor, producer and activist Danny Glover shared his stories of growing up in San Francisco and his foray into political activism, during a recent appearance at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater.
The first in-person speaker of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series in almost two years, Glover received a standing ovation when he came onstage during “An Evening with Danny Glover” — moderated by Karin Bunnell, a Rae Dorough Speaker Series board member and Chris Carter, executive director of the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.
Speaking of his origins, Glover remembered growing up in a tight knit family with “wonderful parents” and the influence of the times into which he was born in 1946.
“I remember so many things as a child, specifically as a child who was a byproduct of momentous change,” Glover said, noting that he came of age at the height of the civil rights movement and the post-World War II heyday of organized labor.
He said he came by his political advocacy honestly and related how his parents met in New York City at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church in 1943 where Adam Clayton Powell Jr. was a featured speaker. Powell would become the first African American elected to the House of Representatives from New York and a civil rights leader.
Glover, the oldest of seven children, grew up in housing projects until he was 11, when his parents moved to the Western Addition (Richmond District and Haight-Ashbury neighborhoods), where Glover still lives today.
“I love this city,” Glover said. “I don’t know where else I could live.”
Acting was never a childhood dream or ambition, he recalled. “I didn’t intend to be an actor. But I knew I wanted to be involved in some kind of public service.”
Glover’s desire to become an active player in the civil rights movement in the early ’60s led him to theater. During that time, he read and performed in plays by the South African playwright Athol Fugard, who was an outspoken supporter of the anti-apartheid movement in that country. Glover was inspired by Fugard’s plays and discovered a talent for affecting a South African accent, an experience that became “my roadmap to the profession.”
As he came of age in 1963 and 1964, he was influenced by stories he read about the civil rights movement.
“I found myself engaged with the voices that I read about, the voices of young people in Mississippi and Alabama, who were emphatic about having their voices heard,” he said.
Glover, 75, attributes his professional success and political commitment to the support and “vision” of his mother, father and maternal grandparents, all of whom were strong influences in his life.
His grandparents, who were sharecroppers when his mother was growing up, lived in rural Georgia, and the Glover family would pile into a station wagon and drive across the country to see them every other year. “The easiness of being around my grandparents made it so hospitable and made it fun; just being with people who could laugh at themselves” was fundamental to his growing up, Glover said. “That is a pillar of who I am.”
But the contrast with San Francisco was stark and opened Glover’s eyes to the broader civil rights issues and they did much to shape his early life.
“It centered me through acting and made acting and theater purposeful,” he said. “It politicized me in a different way … I found that I was able to articulate through characters what I couldn’t, at that point in my life, articulate in my own discourse. I was able to articulate through these characters some understanding, compassion and love.”
— Courtesy of Don Johnston