LIVERMORE — Actor, director and civil rights activist Danny Glover will appear at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series (RDSS) next month.
Glover’s appearance will kick off the series’ 2021-22 season with its first live, in-person show in two years. The appearance will also be the first show requiring all Bankhead guests, participants and staff to be fully vaccinated.
“Shuttered for more than a year by the pandemic, we have come to appreciate just how important regional performing arts centers, such as the Livermore Performing Arts Center Bankhead Theater, are to the well-being of our communities,” said Glover. He has strongly advocated for California state legislation to support local performing arts organizations. “Neighborhood theaters also were critical to my development as an actor, as well as an activist, using stories to catalyze change."
Glover got his start in San Francisco theaters, a topic he will cover during his appearance. The evening will be a moderated discussion between him, RDSS board member Karin Bunnell, and Chris Carter, executive director of the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. During the conversation, Glover will reflect on his career in film, his lifelong political activism and growing up in San Francisco.
Glover is known for his community activism and philanthropic efforts — addressing global human rights, economic and social justice, climate change, education and the arts. Internationally, he has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, focusing on issues of poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. He currently serves as UNICEF Ambassador.
“He just received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures for his advocacy for social and economic justice, so we will talk about that and what role the arts has in promoting social and economic justice,” Carter said. “I think that will be a fun and interesting conversation, and it’s going to be intimate.”
The evening will also be notable for the venue since it will require guests to show proof of having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Carter said the decision to require ‘vax cards’ was made by him, along with staff members and the board of directors.
“Hopefully, it won’t be for too long,” Carter said of the requirement. “It’s not something I really want to do; it’s the last thing I want to be involved in, these kind of regulations or policies, but for right now, this is the best policy for us.”
RDSS was established in 2008 in honor of Livermore resident and community activist Rae Dorough. The series features provocative, entertaining and enlightening presentations on a wide variety of topics. Past speakers have included engineers, scientists, fiction and nonfiction writers and historians, entrepreneurs, comedians and entertainers, diplomats, astronauts and journalists.
“An Evening with Danny Glover” will be presented at The Livermore Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, on Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3zxQgBN, call 925-373-6800 or visit the Bankhead Theater box office from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Tickets cost $38 to $48.